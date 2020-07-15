1/1
Roy J. Soltes
1934-12-11 - 2020-07-12
Roy Soltes, 85, of St. Catharines, ON, died peacefully at Hospice Niagara on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Roy is the son of the late John and Jean (Kozak) Soltes. Born into farming, he shared chores with his late brother Reg Harwood. Roy planted his roots and died in north St. Catharines. Three kilometers separated Roy's childhood home, his family home and where he lived his final months. Roy and Flo (Plowright) were married 65 years and enjoyed many travel adventures together. Beyond his love for their family, he enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and gardener. He began working for A Newman and Co in his twenties and retired from there at age 63. He coached the Newman Scrappers baseball team and it was back at Roy and Flo's place for post-game shenanigans that the team will fondly remember most. He is survived by his cherished wife, Flo, their children John (Andrea) Soltes and Shari (Shawn) Willerton and three beloved grandchildren, Deanna, Bea and Kira. A woodworking hobbyist and handyman at heart, he will be fondly remembered as Papa - the guy who can fix anything. We would like to thank the dedicated staff and volunteers at Linhaven Home for caring for Roy for the past 18 months, where he was regarded as a kind and gentle man. Also, our appreciation to everyone at Hospice Niagara for providing such tremendous personalized care for all of us during his final week. For those wishing to make a donation, please consider Hospice Niagara or you may wish to simply raise a glass in Roy's memory. Cremation and burial service will take place with his family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. https://www.arbormemorial.ca/pleasantview/obituaries/leroy-roy-soltes/51731/

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 15, 2020.
