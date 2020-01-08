|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Roy Kreamer a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dad passed peacefully in his sleep on January 5, 2020 at the age of 81. He is together again with his loving wife, Carmie, who passed on October 2, 2019. He often said how he missed her and it would have been their 57th wedding anniversary on January 12. We believe he wanted to spend it with her. They are reunited now and together forever. He was the beloved father of children Sheryl (Joe) Merkas, and Shannon (Grant) Rutherford. Proud grantfather of Jason Kreamer, Cadence Kreamer and great-grandfather of Shawn Jaxyn Kreamer. He will be missed by his loving family, sisters Ann (Jim) Szarka, Jinny Fischer, Donna (Brian) Saltarelli, and brothers Louis (Margo), Roger, Ron (Debbie), and Leonard (Dee) Kreamer, as well as sister-in-law Rose Marie (James) Galpin. Roy was preceded in death by his Mother Alice and Father Edgar, brother-in-law Jack Fischer and his son Shawn. He will be greatly missed by his large extended family. Roy was a kind and generous man, a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor, always ready with a joke or to poke fun. Had a talent for making people feel at ease. He was always the calm one and the go to person when it came to fixing things. He will be deeply missed but his family finds solace that he is reunited with his wife and son who he dearly loved. Funeral details to be announced in the coming days, refer to Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca