1/1
ROY Rosemarie Morrell ROY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie, at 61 years of age, born December 9, 1958, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her parents Fred and Jean Morrell and her brothers Terry, Alan and Brian Morrell in Heaven. She leaves behind her Loving husband of 42 years, John Roy; their children, Dawn, Jeff and Jordan Roy; fur baby Buddy; two grandchildren Tessa and Carly; her remaining brothers Michel and Randy Morrell and their families and all of our extended camping friends and family. Rosemarie's Big Heart, Smile and "sharp tongue" will forever be remembered by everyone that knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place as per Rosemarie's wishes and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She will forever be loved and missed with all our hearts. "FFS* Gone Way To Soon!!!"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved