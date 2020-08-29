Rosemarie, at 61 years of age, born December 9, 1958, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. She is now reunited with her parents Fred and Jean Morrell and her brothers Terry, Alan and Brian Morrell in Heaven. She leaves behind her Loving husband of 42 years, John Roy; their children, Dawn, Jeff and Jordan Roy; fur baby Buddy; two grandchildren Tessa and Carly; her remaining brothers Michel and Randy Morrell and their families and all of our extended camping friends and family. Rosemarie's Big Heart, Smile and "sharp tongue" will forever be remembered by everyone that knew and loved her. Cremation has taken place as per Rosemarie's wishes and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She will forever be loved and missed with all our hearts. "FFS* Gone Way To Soon!!!"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store