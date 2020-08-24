Rozalia Skrzypczak

1924-2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, at her own home with her daughter Teresa by her side. Beloved wife to Jozef (predeceased) and loving mother to Stanley (predeceased) and Teresa and her husband Stan Jancen. She will be deeply missed by her daughter-in-law Pat as well as her grandsons Joe and Jim (Angella). Cherished Great-Grandmother to Jack. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE Darte Funeral Chapel, 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. Due to the Covid situation Roza's family are having a private family funeral. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 24, 2020.