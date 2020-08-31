With broken hearts we announce the passing of Ruby Ann (Bittle) Pattison in her 91st year. She passed peacefully in her own home with her devoted daughters by her side after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Mom passed on August 28th, just 3 days after the 69th anniversary of her marriage to her loving husband, the late Jack (Patty) Pattison (2009). She was the cherished mother and best friend of Nancy (Jim) Nicol and Kim Wilson and the adored Nana of Jeff Nicol, Kevin (Daina) Nicol, Carly (Kyle) Charters and Connor and Cole Wilson. She was NanaNana to her beloved great grandchildren Hadley and Griffin Charters. Her legacy to her family was her selflessness and her immeasurable capacity for unconditional love. We will cherish these gifts always. Ruby will be greatly missed by her son-in-law Jim Nicol, brother Ted (Arlene) Bittle, sister Doris Perry and sisters-in-law Marjorie (late Jack) Armstrong and Ann (late Bud) Bittle. Aunt Ruby will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her parents Doris and Roy Bittle Sr., her mother and father-in-law Annie and Francis Pattison, her sisters Gladys May and Mary Jeffrey Foubert, brothers Roy (Bud) Bittle Jr. and Fred Bittle, her niece Lori (Perry) Galliera and her life long friend Helen Constant. Mom was well known for her hand written thank you notes acknowledging the generosity and kindness of others. On behalf of Mom and her family we want to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. D. Lagrotteria and Dr. P. Zuliani for their kind and gentle care over the years; to the healthcare workers who cared for her at the Welland Hospital; to her palliative care team for their considerate and respectful care and to the staff of Henderson's pharmacy. Special gratitude is extended to her nurses Jan and Sarah for their compassion and support. For those who wish, a donation in Ruby's memory may be made to Community Care, Gillian's Place or to a charity close to your heart. A private funeral will be held at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing required)



