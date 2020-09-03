It is with great sadness we announce that Ruby Chisholm has passed away on August 20, 2020 at the Welland Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving daughters Brenda and Tracey, and her grandchildren Fallon and Tyler. She (Roo) will be greatly missed by her great-grandsons Lucas and Jackson. Ruby was a registered nurse for several years before joining C.U.P.E. as a national union representative, the first woman representative in Canada. She is predeceased by her husband Wayne, her parents, siblings, and great-granddaughter Clara.