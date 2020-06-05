Keith, Ruby Ilene (nee Bannister) Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Lt. Cmdr. Robert John Keith (retired) (1996). Loving mother of Bob Keith (Ingrid), Kelly Sherwin (John), Keith Mark Keith (Debra) and Patrick Joseph Andrew Keith (Ellen). Cherished grandmother of Jeff, Scott, Keith, Kathleen, Dallas and great grandmother of Juniper, Roman and Cecily. Dear sister of Lyle Bannister and predeceased by siblings Shirley, Ann and Roy. Ruby held the rank of Lieutenant in the Canadian Navy Reserve, she taught at the riffle range and lovingly knitted mittens for the children of Fitch Street School. In keeping with Ruby's wishes cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to any local animal shelter, Covenant House, Terry Fox Foundation or the World Wild Life Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.