Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Marie Culp (nee Glintz) of Beamsville, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Albert (1998) and mother of Kevin (Kathy) and Brian (Lana). Grandmother of Lauren, Brennan, Braeden, Bryson, Caitlin and Justin. Great-grandmother of Ivy, Evan and Nolan. Also survived by siblings Harley, Ken and Barbara. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the Fireside Room of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Private interment later. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
