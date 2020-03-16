Home

Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel
75 Church Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R3C7
(905) 684-6346
Ruby Virginia KOZUB

Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 in her 100th year. Ruby is predeceased by her husband Joseph Kozub and her parents Martin and Molly Oscvirk. She is survived by her children Donna (late Joseph) LeBlanc, Ron (Donna Lynne) Kozub, and David (Mary Tuci, late Verna) Kozub, her grandchildren Jill Lynne LeBlanc, John Paul (Gayle) LeBlanc, Mary Ann (Matt) Gray, Kelly (Alex) Bronn, Scott (Julie) Kozub, Kimberly Kozub, Chelsey (Scott) Kirkham, Kendra Kozub, and Dayna (Serge Laroche) Kozub. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Joseph, Darcy Lynn Rose, Heather, Graham, Gage, Mackenzie, Hailey, Jesse, Wilson, Vada, Jacob, and Harlow. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Friends will be received at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346) on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. Immediately following, a Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 pm. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery at a later date. Thank you to the staff at Tufford Manor Nursing Home for their outstanding compassion and care.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020
