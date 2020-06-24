Rudy "Coach Rudy" MASCARIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rudy Mascarin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Beloved husband of Pat of 57 years. Devoted father of Mara Mascarin and Andrea Mahoney (Michael). Adored grandfather of Patricia Krowinski. Dear brother-in-law of Judi Stamm and Yola Mascarin and Godfather of Danny Ennamorato. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rudy was a Football Coach in Niagara Falls, Mississauga and for the Lakeshore Bears. A service to celebrate the life of Rudy, will be held at a later time and will be announced. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to either the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Hospital or to the Juravinski Hospital. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved