It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rudy Mascarin on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Beloved husband of Pat of 57 years. Devoted father of Mara Mascarin and Andrea Mahoney (Michael). Adored grandfather of Patricia Krowinski. Dear brother-in-law of Judi Stamm and Yola Mascarin and Godfather of Danny Ennamorato. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rudy was a Football Coach in Niagara Falls, Mississauga and for the Lakeshore Bears. A service to celebrate the life of Rudy, will be held at a later time and will be announced. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to either the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Hospital or to the Juravinski Hospital. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 24, 2020.