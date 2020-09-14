Rudy WALTERS

Peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital in his 82nd year. Survived by his sister Florence Walters. Predeceased by his parents Eugene and Natalina Walters, sisters Louise (Steve) Lachan, Helen (John) Sarcino and brother Gabriel Walters. Loved uncle of Marie Zannuti (Bruce), Thomas (Dianne) Sarcino, Joanne (David) Mason, Rita (Neil) Wilson, Christopher (Laurel) Sarcino, Eugene (Sue) Sarcino, John Joseph (Kitty) Sarcino, Anthony (Lorraine) Sarcino, late Lucy (Mark) Hedden, Anne Marie (John) Smyth, Eugene Lachan, Steven (late Rebecca) Lachan. Rudy will be sadly missed by many family and friends. Rudy was generous with his time and resources. Always putting others ahead of himself. Rudy was a 25-year employee of Sears and a draftsman with Foster Wheeler. He enjoyed travelling the world and felt it a privilege to be able to learn about the cultures and share them. Rudy was a lifetime member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church. He was a founding member of the Thorold Community Activities Croup and the Canal Bank Shuffle. Rudy was a volunteer with Out of the Cold and a recognized donator with the Salvation Army Food Truck. He was past president of the Thorold Tennis Club and former Boy Scout Leader. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Tuesday from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen Street South, Thorold) on Wednesday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. (Face masks and social distancing mandatory) A celebration of Rudy's life will take place at a later date at which time family and friends will be warmly welcome. If so desired, donations to Out of the Cold, Salvation Army, Saint Vincent dePaul Society or Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church would be appreciated by the family.



