Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Beckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell J. Beckett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell J. Beckett Obituary
Passed away peacefully February 6th. Predeceased by parents Russell and Nellie Beckett. His late wife of 59 years Dorothy (July, 2018), walked him into heaven. He is survived by son Russell, daughters Carrie Marshall (Gary) and Corinne Beckett. Much loved Papa of six granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. An interment and celebration of life will be held in Spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -