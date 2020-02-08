|
Passed away peacefully February 6th. Predeceased by parents Russell and Nellie Beckett. His late wife of 59 years Dorothy (July, 2018), walked him into heaven. He is survived by son Russell, daughters Carrie Marshall (Gary) and Corinne Beckett. Much loved Papa of six granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. An interment and celebration of life will be held in Spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020