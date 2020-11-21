(Longtime employee of Berhalter Lumber and Aldo Muratori. Member of the order of the Eastern Star and The Ladies' Oriental Shrine and the Daughters of the Nile.) Peacefully, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bella Senior Care Residence, Niagara Falls. Beloved wife of Mickey (1996). Loving mother to Gary (Pamela). Treasured Baba to Kevin Fickes (Katrina), Sean Fickes, Erin MacLean, Amanda MacLean (Briar) and Trevor MacLean. Pra-Baba to Jaxxson, Archer, Parker and Lincoln. Sister to Alice Bowman. Special Aunt to Karen Reid (Michael); David Bowman (Marie), Glenn Bowman and many grand nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held. If desired donation in Ruth's memory may be made to Community Care or the Niagara Children's Centre. Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at Bella Seniors Care for their constant and loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.Bocchinfusofh.com