It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Ruth Emmerton on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Thanksgiving was Ruth's favourite time of year, with leaves changing colours, the fall craft shows and preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her family. Harvey Emmerton, her beloved husband and companion of sixty-one years, passed away in March of this year. Loving mother of Susan (Tony Venditti) and Paul (Leah Bradshaw). Proud Grandma to Tiffany (Curtis Spiece), Tyler (Shauna Makowichuks), Joe, Phoebe and Delilah. Great grandma to Aubrey, Quinten and Harvey Jr. Survived by loving sister Edna (Jim Austin) of Kelowna B.C., nephews Jeff, Ian, Stewart and Peter, and niece Jamie. Ruth had a long and rewarding career for thirty-five years as school secretary for the District Schoolboard of Niagara at Meadowvale Elementary School in St. Catharines. For many years, she served as a Girl Guide Leader. In her high school days in Sarnia, she took great pride in her role as a majorette in the touring Sarnia Lions Club Band. Some of her fondest memories were of summers with her family at their cottage on the shore of Lake Huron in Kincardine. Arrangements have been made with Tallman Funeral Home in Vineland. Cremation has taken place. The family will have a private service and interment at the family burial site in Kincardine, Ontario. The family would like to thank the staff at both Heidehof Long Term Care Facility and Ina Grafton for their compassion and care for our mother. We also express our gratitude to Dr. Richard Safranios (Geriatric MD). Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca