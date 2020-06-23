Ruth Anne DICKSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1938-2020 With gratitude for a life well lived, we would like to acknowledge the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, Ruth Anne Dickson, on June 22, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. After a lifetime of adventures with her beloved husband, Pat, Ruth leaves behind her devoted children, Daniel (Jennifer) Dickson, Julia (Steven) Eckert. She cherished her time with her loving grandchildren, Jade, Patrick, Cooper, and Tanner. Special and treasured aunt and second mother to: Tracy (Steve) Grant and their children Chris, Sean, Ryan, and Daniel; Christine Juras and her children Mikael and Meghan; Scott (Suanne) Braun and their children Taylor and Derek. With her love of education, Ruth had been a teacher for the Lincoln County and the DSBN for many years and throughout her retirement continued to volunteer her time as the Education Officer and lifetime member of IODE. Ruth filled her life creating treasured friendships made with special friends, not only in St. Catharines but also at Lake Seminole Resort in Florida and at the cottage at Jack's Lake. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the PSW's that took care of Ruth at home and the staff at Tufford Nursing Home who provided such great care. In following Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Education Foundation of Niagara or McMaster Children's Hospital. Online Guest-Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved