1938-2020 With gratitude for a life well lived, we would like to acknowledge the passing of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, Ruth Anne Dickson, on June 22, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital. After a lifetime of adventures with her beloved husband, Pat, Ruth leaves behind her devoted children, Daniel (Jennifer) Dickson, Julia (Steven) Eckert. She cherished her time with her loving grandchildren, Jade, Patrick, Cooper, and Tanner. Special and treasured aunt and second mother to: Tracy (Steve) Grant and their children Chris, Sean, Ryan, and Daniel; Christine Juras and her children Mikael and Meghan; Scott (Suanne) Braun and their children Taylor and Derek. With her love of education, Ruth had been a teacher for the Lincoln County and the DSBN for many years and throughout her retirement continued to volunteer her time as the Education Officer and lifetime member of IODE. Ruth filled her life creating treasured friendships made with special friends, not only in St. Catharines but also at Lake Seminole Resort in Florida and at the cottage at Jack's Lake. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the PSW's that took care of Ruth at home and the staff at Tufford Nursing Home who provided such great care. In following Ruth's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Education Foundation of Niagara or McMaster Children's Hospital. Online Guest-Book www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 23, 2020.