We are saddened to announce the passing of Ruth, peacefully at Pioneer Manor in Sudbury on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her 102nd year. Formerly of Fonthill and St. Catharines, she was predeceased by her parents David and Charlotte Almas and brother David (Marie). Also predeceased by her husband Bud Vincent, Brother-in-law Ross, Sister-in-law Eileen Marshall (Jimmy) and 2nd husband Reverend Canon Joe Nowe. Cherished mother to Wendy Dunlop (Fraser), Bill Vincent (Ruth Chute) and Susan Papp (Bob) (both predeceased); and step-mother to Heather Joy Brinkman (Frans), Joanne Smees (John) and Catherine Merri Nowe. Aunt to Gord Almas (Sheila), Sandi West (Jim) and Rob Marshall (Catharine). Ruth will also be missed by her grandchildren Angie Abdey, Torrie Dunlop, Tara Dunlop (Gian Piero Bassi Mazzini) and Tiphanie Dunlop (Luigi Salfi); step-grandchildren Gillian Smees (Danny), Daniel Smees (Beti) and Devon Huffman; and great grandchildren Matthew, Torrie Jr., Liam, Elizabeth, Alessandro, Gabriella and Joey. Nana to Emily, Jessica and Kaiden. She will be fondly remembered by her great-nieces and great-nephew and extended family and friends, in particular, Paul Ekers (Kathy) from Australia, who considered Ruth his "Canadian Mum". In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Due to Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. You are respectfully invited to join the family for the live broadcast of the Funeral Service via Livestream starting at 2:30 P.M. on October 28, 2020. http://distantlink.com/dlm21.html
PASSWORD: Arbor2020. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca