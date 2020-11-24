It is with the heaviest of hearts and deepest sadness, the sons of Ruth Evelyn Ralston announce her passing at the age of 73 years. Ruth died on November 19, 2020 at the Port Colborne General Hospital in Ontario. Ruth is predeceased by her husband James Robertson Ralston and parents, Murray Jeffs and Evelyn Jane (Hall) Clark of Enfield, N.S. Ruth is survived by her two sons, David (Marlee) of Vancouver, BC and Jeffery (Janice) Ralston of Thorold, ON and her loving grandchildren. Her natural life came to a peaceful end with family by her side. Ruth was born in Enfield, Nova Scotia where she spent her childhood and started her family. She had many fond memories of her early life growing up in Enfield which continued until her passing. In the late 1970's Ruth moved her family to Niagara Falls, Ontario eventually settling in Black Creek (AC Douglas Town) in the Town of Fort Erie. Ruth and Jim raised their family and remained longtime residents. She worked at ACRES in Niagara Falls for the majority of her career. Ruth was one of the few remaining ACRES employees working for HATCH when she retired. Her memories of her coworkers and monthly lunch group were spoken of often with joy and admiration. Ruth was very active in her youth and continued that into later life by completing marathons in major cities around the world. She volunteered and ran in many other races all over Canada, USA and the world. Through active living and participation in groups such as Track Niagara and the Niagara Falls International Marathon, she built a network of lasting friendships worldwide which resulted in many people visiting the Niagara Region to experience its beauty through running. Ruth's love of photography paired well with her world travels, holding Hawaii and her friendships there in high regard. She was very active in the community with her husband and cherished the Thursday night gatherings for chicken wings. There is a place in her heart for all of her special friends who shared in those outings. Ruth will miss you all dearly. Cremation has taken place. There will not be a service at this time due to restrictions in these trying times. When it is safe for all of us to gather, a celebration of life will be announced by the family. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Terry Fox Foundation or the Fort Erie Humane Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com