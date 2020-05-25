It is with broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Ruth on May 22, 2020. The love of her life, Karl, was by her side as he had been for 79 years. Earlier in the evening, she had her whole family around her, which was all she ever wanted. She was born in Graz, Austria to Alfred Schifko and Hildegard Gregor?i?. She met Karl in 1941 and they were married on November 16, 1945. They immigrated to Canada in 1951 and settled in Toronto. She worked hard throughout her life becoming a retail district manager while at the same time doing all the bookkeeping for Karl's company, KT Precision Machine & Tool Shops Inc, and meticulously maintaining her home. She was fiercely proud of her children, Ruth (the late Terry) and Timothy (Barbara). Her grandchildren, Andrea (George), Jodie (Curt), Stephanie (Adrian), Alexandra (Matthew) and Juliana (Trevor) were the lights of her life. She was the dear great-grandmother of Trysten, Grace, Cameron, Nolan and Jack. She is also survived by relatives in Austria. Thank you to Flo and all of her dedicated staff from I'm Here Homecare for their kindness and excellent care. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Peter Pringle for his exemplary care. A private family service is being held. There will be a funeral mass at a later date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.