With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ruth Henderson at Lundy Manor on November 1, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Frank Henderson (2007). Mother of Mark and the late Jody (October 9, 2020). Predeceased by brothers Bill and Hugh Haswell. Proud grandmother to Michael, Matthew, Scott, Eric, Jack and David. Great grandmother to Indy Ruth Henderson and Lachlan MacDonald. Special Aunt to Rev. Marvin Krieger, Morley and Diane Krieger and Dr. Tim Haswell. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law Evon Krieger and Emily Haswell and daughter-in-law Karen Henderson. Before retiring in 1994 Ruth was a devoted administrative assistant at N.F.C.V.I. and Westlane Secondary School. She was a lifetime member of Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church serving as Secretary of General Ladies Aid for over 20 years, and past President of Group 7 Ladies Aid. She will be sadly missed by long-time friends and neighbours. The family would like to thank all of her care givers at her home and Lundy Manor for showing genuine caring and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Alison MacTavish for years of caring. Internment at Fairview Cemetery will be a private family event for both Ruth and Jody. A Memorial Service will be held at Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In keeping with Ruth's wishes, donations in her memory may be made to Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com