The day was unseasonably warm, the sky was azure blue and in the early morning hours of November 8, Ruth left us. Ruth Laverne Caldwell (Dumas) was born on February 23, 1930 in Bowmanville, Ontario. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years John (Joe) Caldwell (November 7, 2017). Survived by son Scott of Crystal Beach ON, grand-children Cptn. Liam Caldwell of Shannon QC, Samantha Caldwell (Nathan) of Chilliwack, BC. and great-grandchildren Colton and Casey. Brother-in law Bruce (Lois) Caldwell of Fort Francis, Neal Harrington (Pat) of Burlington, sister-in-law Jane Alkenbrack of Napanee and many nieces and nephews. Ruth will also be greatly missed by her second family in Peterborough, Kirk and Kathy Doughty and daughters Nicole, Christine and Kate. After finishing high school, Ruth attended business college and took a position with General Motors in what would be called logistics today. She met Joe and was married in 1952. Joe's career with A&P took them to Port Hope, Lindsay and Peterborough finally settling in Warsaw Ontario. During the many years of residence in the south end of Peterborough, Ruth and Joe would often find the basement family room full of Kenner students whom all seem to have survived their teen years and moved on to careers and raising families of their own. Ruth enjoyed swimming and cross-country skiing, however her passion was curling. She was a member of the board of the Peterborough Curling Club and past president of the Lakefield Club. She competed at the Provincial level for many years and accumulated a vast collection of ribbons and trophies. She was a high-level competitor. The broom was always at the back door ready to go. In the working world, Ruth was a consummate administrator - she got things done. She held positions as executive assistant for many private companies in Peterborough, Ontario Housing Corp. and finished her working career at Lakefield High. Ruth enjoyed her lunches with the ladies of the Red Hat Society. She was very involved with her community and an active volunteer with the Warsaw Community Group, the Jolly Seniors and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 511 (past president) to name a few. She was an involved woman. Ruth enjoyed travelling as well, visiting many destinations in the Caribbean, Great Britain and Europe. Socially Ruth did enjoy her glass of wine (or two). Ruth had a full life and lived it well. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Deepest thanks to the staff at Gilmore Lodge Seniors Home in Fort Erie, where Ruth spent her final days. The level of genuine compassion and care she experienced was beyond compare. Cremation has taken place. Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life to be arranged post Covid, details will be announced at a later time. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca