Passed away peacefully at United Mennonite Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael (1999). Cherished mother of Roy (Jana) of Georgia and stepmother of Knut-Michael Wichalski of Germany. Loving grandmother of Anna Hunley (Jon) and Jackson Mitchell and great-grandmother of Harper, Cooper and Norah. She is predeceased by her sister Waltraud Friemel of Germany. At Ruth's request, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. Arrangements handled through Butler Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905)646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 19, 2020