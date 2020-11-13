Passed suddenly November 10, 2020. Ruth is predeceased by her husband of 56 years (Lawrence) and three siblings (Archie, Margaret and David). She is survived by her children (Maggie, Bill, Janet, Doug and Gord), grandchildren (Donald, Duncan, Tom, Cameron, Chelsea and Gavin), and great-grandchildren (Bowen, Kaelen and Kinsey). Ruth had resided in the Niagara area in the 50's, and after living predominantly in Brantford, she returned 15 years ago to Pleasant Manor in Virgil. She was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in NOTL, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to that church. Her love, support, good humour, and intellect will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com