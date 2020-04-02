|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sabatino 'Sam' Pingue. Sam passed away peacefully in his sleep at Meadows of Dorchester on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Sam was a lover of music and literature, and a passionate businessman whose career spanned over six decades in the Niagara Region. His kindness and generosity knew no bounds both in business and in life. A raconteur and a prankster, Sam enjoyed the spotlight as much as cozying up on his lazy boy by the fire with a book. Whether it was on the slopes in Ellicottville, at the St. Catharines YMCA or at his brother's restaurant, where he was resident tenor in his retirement, Sam brought a smile to young and old. Sam is survived by his wife of 65 years, Maria (née Ventresca); by his five children, Anna (Richard) Infantino, Venanzio, Lucy (Sandro) Borghesi, Tino (Susan), and Giuseppe (Becky); ten grandchildren, Natalie (Michael) Maiola; Martino, Carlo and Valerie Borghesi; Amelia, Hannah, Marcus, Matteo and Tessa Pingue; and Billy Pingue; and two great-grandchildren, Adriano and Chiara Maiola. Sam also leaves behind his siblings Mario (Irma), Giuseppe, Feliciano (Lucia), Filomena, and Franco (Antonietta) Pingue; brother-in-law Uliano Ventresca and sister-in-law Angela (Luciano) Artista; mother-in-law, centenarian Giovannina Marinucci; 26 nieces and nephews, and 42 great nieces and nephews, in Canada, Italy, Spain and the United States. He will be reunited with his parents Venanzio and Rosina, his sister Giovina, sister-in-law Giovanna and brother-in-law Tonino Spinosa. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude for the incredible, caring, professional service provided by Dr. Hu and the staff and management at Meadows of Dorchester, Primrose Wing. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date, with the Rite of Committal to follow (please monitor the funeral home website for updated details). Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 2, 2020