Sally Margaret BLACKMORE
1954-01-06 - 2020-07-04
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sally. She passed peacefully in her loving husband Lloyd's arms at the GNGH in Niagara Falls on July 4, 2020. Daughter of the late Marvin D. Sims and Audrey D. Overholt Sims (George). Mother to Sherie Dates (Stephen), Mathew Kennedy (Jennie) and David Blackmore. Grandmother to Kennedy and Kole Dates and Raymond and Dylan Kennedy. Sally is also survived by four siblings. Bonnie Shearing (Lloyd), Marvin Sims, Doreen Ellah (Bob) and Alex Sims (Peggy). Throughout her life Sally had a huge love for animals. At any point in her life you would find her with a minimum of two cats and various other dogs, birds, fish and small mammals to love. She was always available for a hot cup of tea and a heartfelt chat. Her giant smile would always light up any room she was in. She will be greatly missed. In celebration of Sally's life, a private service by invitation only will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11 a.m. To attend services remotely please go to https://www.facebook.com/Hetherington-Deans-Funeral-Chapel-1074520596022950 In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to the Cancer Society or to the Local Humane Society. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 9, 2020.
