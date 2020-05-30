Sally Matsue SANO
Passed away on May 27, 2020, at home of natural causes in her 99th year. She was born in Vancouver, but lived most of her life in Vineland, Ontario. She is predeceased by her devoted husband Jimmy, her son Rod and her brother Moza. Survived by her brother Hideo and loving mother to Eric (Cherie), Patricia (Jim), and Sharon. Adored grandmother of Jennifer, Michael, Justin and Katy (Tom). Sally's many hobbies included bowling, square dancing, travel, and baking, (especially her pies). She was a talented tailored seamstress and enjoyed bunka embroidery, as well as cuddling with her cat buddy, Jasper. She was an avid sports fan especially curling and her Blue Jays. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Sally's LHIN team, all her caregivers, Dr. Lepp and Dr. Manjos. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.
