Passed away suddenly as a result of natural causes on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 50 years to Mary (nee Pietrangelo). Devoted father of Dina (Dave) MacLean, Lora Dino, Tania (Michael) Mannella, Amanda (Michael) Newport, all of Niagara Falls. Cherished Nonno to Matthew and Maia MacLean, Hanna, Samantha and Remy Dino, Sophie, Leo and Charlotte Mannella and Piper, Oliver and Maverick Newport. He will be dearly missed by his siblings Giuseppe (Louisa) Di Carlo, Italia Simone, Louisa Antonecchia, Angelina (Rocco) DeFazio, Vittorio Di Carlo, Donato (Beatrice) Di Carlo and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Danny (Cathy) Pietrangelo, Victor (Danielle) Pietrangelo, Gino (Nadia) Pietrangelo, Carmella Pietrangelo, and Sal (Rita) Pietrangelo. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Anna (the late Franco) DiGirolamo, Guirino Simone, Mario Antonecchia, Frank (the late Anna) Pietrangelo, Elia (the late Amedio) D'Angelo, Antoinetta (the late Bartolome) DiGiovanni, Chiarina (the late Gus) Palumbo, Benny Pietrangelo, Joe Pietrangelo, and Anna Pietrangelo. Sam will always be remembered as a true gentleman, a great friend to many, with an inviting smile, who always put family first and foremost - a devoted husband, father and Nonno. He was an exceptional barber for many years, an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, and will be truly missed by his golfing buddies. You will stay forever in our hearts. Due to the current situation, private visitation and the Rite of Committal has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020