It is with shattered hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle. Peacefully after a valiant fight with brain cancer, Sam Cardamone Jr. passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the age of 42. He was the youngest cherished son of Sam and Lena (Madalene) Cardamone, adored brother of Anthony and Lynn Cardamone and Angie and Paul McKenna. Jokester Zio of Vanessa and Justin Cardamone and Jake McKenna. Surely missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins (and there are many) as well as his crew of #BUZZSTRONG supporters. Those who knew Sam before brain cancer would remember him as a charismatic animated man, full of life and funny...oh so funny. Super fan of the Montreal Canadiens, the New York Giants, anything Seinfeld (The Human Fund) and Pearl Jam, Sam was the ballbuster we all loved. As this disease progressed, those who knew him would come to see the many changes in our Sam. Thanks to the many of you who helped him attend the numerous out of town appointments, tests and treatments. We are extremely grateful for everyone who was able to pop by the hospital for outside visits with Sam and for those who were able to be inside looking out for him making sure he was comfortable and well taken care of. We know that brightened his day to see many family members and many, many of his friends and to know you were all there for him meant a lot to both Sam and us. After his 6 year battle, he is now free of cancer and no longer suffering...probably enjoying an espresso and a twist! We want to thank the team at GNGH who facilitated having him brought home quickly to spend his last while with us all. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the limitations of COVID-19 (see www.thebao.ca
) friends are invited to join the family in celebrating Sam's life at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main Street Niagara Falls on Wednesday from 1 to 4 pm and 7 to 9pm. A funeral service in celebration of Sam's life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. (PLEASE CALL THE FUNERAL HOME between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 905-358-3513 to book an appointment time for visitation). In memory of Sam donations to Project Share would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com