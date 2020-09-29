1/1
Samuel Charles Rocco
Passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of 23 years to Lynn (nee Pilchik). Proud and loving father of Juliette. Forever missed by his siblings Janette Stone (Doug), Carmen Rocco (Sue), Suzanne Rocco and Lucy Anne West (Bob). Predeceased by his brother Timothy Rocco (1981) and parents Carmen (2009) and Marie (2010). Sam will be remembered by his many cousins, nieces and nephews. Sam attended St. Alexander's Catholic School and later W. Ross MacDonald School for the Blind in Brantford. He was a man of many talents who could and would do anything. Sam worked for the City of Toronto as an IT specialist for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family and friends will be greeted at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill (Pedlar Funeral Home) on Thursday, October 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Those visiting must wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will take place on Friday, October 2nd beginning 11:00 a.m. at Pleasantview Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 29, 2020.
