On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his 89th year, went home to be with his Saviour and Lord after a brief battle with cancer at the Welland County General Hospital. Sam leaves behind his loving wife Dorothy, after 65 years of marriage, his two sons, Robert (Lynda), and John (Marilyn), three granddaughters, Kara (Verne) Pharoah, Hannah (Steve) Vanderloo, Laura (Julian) VanPopta, and eight great grandchildren, Mariah, Faith, Halle, Silas, Logan, Tyler, Travis and Evelyn. After having a successful sales career with London Life, Sam took early retirement and enjoyed spending the cold winter months further south. He was an active member of The Gideons for many years, was involved with Child Evangelism back yard Bible Clubs, with the Seafarers Ministry in Florida, Canal Days providing Gideon testaments, and Christar (formerly International Missions). Special thanks from the family goes out to the compassionate nurses and doctors on the 4th floor of the Welland County hospital for their extraordinary care. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Gideons would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 2, 2020.