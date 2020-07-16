Heikoop, Samuel It has pleased The Lord to take unto himself on July 13, 2020 a dear husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Samuel Heikoop in his 94th year. Born in The Hague, The Netherlands on April 9, 1927. He was a proud veteran of the Dutch military. Immigrated to Canada in 1964. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna Heikoop (Ryken) and his children Rita and Rick Brown, Herman and Anne Heikoop and Dick Heikoop. Beloved Opa to Chris and Katie Heikoop (Noah and Charlotte), Greg and Andrea Heikoop (Claire), Brandon and Chang Heikoop (Elliot and Emma), Kelsey Heikoop (Scott Gow). Dear brother of Henk and Coby Heikoop (both deceased) of The Netherlands, William (deceased) and Cornelia Heikoop, Adrian (deceased) and Trudy Heikoop plus many loving nephews and nieces. A very special Thank You to the Blossom staff of the United Mennonite Home for the loving care he received. The family will receive family and friends at The Netherlands Reformed Congregation, 1142 Lakeshore Rd., St. Catharines on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11:30. Interment to follow at Vineland Cemetery for immediate family only. Due to Covid restrictions, people are required to follow all Covid regulations and maintain social distancing rules. Numbers to call in for service are: 905-935-8896, 647-478-6814 or 289-479-1029 Live Stream link is: htts://stream.polycall.net/channel2
At Sam's request, Please No flowers. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca