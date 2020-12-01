1/1
Sandra Elizabeth KYLE
Passed away peacefully at the Welland County General Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020 in her 81st year. Survived by her common-law partner Doug Maracle, daughter Jeannie Ripley (John), sons David and Joseph Kyle, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters Norma Kitson (George) and Carol Purvis, brother Paul Purvis, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Andrew and Florence Purvis, brothers George, Ron and Bobby, sisters Tess Revello, Gloria Purvis and Donna Purvis. Through her love of cooking, Sandra catered to various American Dr's and their families, as well as many social gatherings and other events. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation and a private interment will be held in Nova Scotia. If so desired, memorial donations to the Hospital for Sick Children or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
