Sandra Ellen Dzupin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully, with family by her side, into the presence of her Heavenly Father at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a series of health complications at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Michael Dzupin, and loving mother of James Dzupin and Suzanne (Stephen) Neudorf. Predeceased by her brother Andrew Wayne Dale, parents Harold and Marjorie Doreen Dale, grandchildren Phillip and Abigail Neudorf and nephew Jason Gaudette. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, Norman (Linda) Dale, Stephen (Jeannie) Dale, Margaret (Bertie) Patten, Allen (Dianne) Dale, Nancy (Jerry) Farrow, Ronald Dale, Grace (Glenn) Gaudette and many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Sandra's life will be held at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved