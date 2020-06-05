Passed peacefully, with family by her side, into the presence of her Heavenly Father at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a series of health complications at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Michael Dzupin, and loving mother of James Dzupin and Suzanne (Stephen) Neudorf. Predeceased by her brother Andrew Wayne Dale, parents Harold and Marjorie Doreen Dale, grandchildren Phillip and Abigail Neudorf and nephew Jason Gaudette. She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, Norman (Linda) Dale, Stephen (Jeannie) Dale, Margaret (Bertie) Patten, Allen (Dianne) Dale, Nancy (Jerry) Farrow, Ronald Dale, Grace (Glenn) Gaudette and many nieces and nephews. A private celebration of Sandra's life will be held at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 5, 2020.