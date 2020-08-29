1/2
Sandra GALASSI
Passed away peacefully, after a valiant battle, at Hospice Niagara on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the age of 51. Cherished and loving mother to Anthony, Kaylina, Matteo and Michaella. She will be sadly missed by her sister Anna and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents Gino and Lina Galassi. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Sandra, contributions to the future education of her children would be appreciated. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 29, 2020.
