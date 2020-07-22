1/1
Sandra Joanne (Zorz) BIBAUD
After a long and courageous battle, Sandra passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved best friend and soulmate to Roger, whom she's been with for 38 years. Cherished daughter of Antonia and Michael Zorz. Loving sister of Frank and Robert (Holly) Zorz. Much loved aunt to Evan Zorz. In keeping with Sandra's wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Friday, July 24 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Friday at 12 p.m. Inurnment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 50 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
George Darte Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Roger, I’m so sorry for your loss. Sandra fought as long and as hard as she could and fought a great fight. She is no longer in pain Roger. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Doug Croft
Neighbor
