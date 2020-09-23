1/
Sandra Lee MARTENS
Suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020 Sandra passed away at her home. Dear friend and partner of Mark Maloney. Loving and cherished daughter of Sophie Martens and the late Rudy (2010). Dear niece of Joe Biega (Joan), Ed Biega (Delores), Richard Biega, Mike Biega, Paul Biega (Barbara) and sister-in-law of Andrea Maloney. She will be greatly missed by her many cousins and friends. Sandy had a great passion for animals, especially dogs and was an avid lover of animals and music. Cremation has taken place. A service of remembrance will take place at the BUTLER FUNERAL HOME on Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to COVID19 restrictions, you are invited to join the family in viewing a live broadcast of the service of remembrance via Livestream (see website for details). As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.com BUTLER (905) 646-6322.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
