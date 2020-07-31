After courageously battling and overcoming leukemia, Sandra passed peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2020, in her 52nd year. Albert, the love of her life, has been the strength in her fight and selflessly gave himself to her care. His heart is broken, but warmed knowing she is once again enjoying a Bailey's with Granny. Sandra's children Meaghan (Ryan) and Nick (Gillian) will forever miss their spunky mom and her endearing ways, as will her granddaughter Abigail Maxine who was the sparkle in her eye giving her everlasting joy. Predeceased by her father Jim and siblings Lorraine, Lorrie and Stephen, she is survived by her mother Norma (Rod), brother Tim (Laurie) sister Patti (John), nieces and nephews. Sandra was the dear sister-in-law of Doreen, Lois (Mike), Sally and Bruce (Cathy). The family would like to thank Dr. Irwin Walker of Hamilton Health Sciences and most importantly, Sandra's generous and noble stem cell donor without whom the last five years would have been a life less lived for Sandra. Somewhere above there's a shiny black Mustang convertible revving and we wish Sandra eternal peace on her ride. Due to COVID restrictions the family will share details later regarding any ceremony in honour of Sandra's life. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com