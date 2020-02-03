Home

Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Julia Roman Catholic Church
16 Adelene Cres
St. Catharines, ON
Sandra (Sandy) MANION

Sandra (Sandy) MANION Obituary
Sandy passed away after a courageous three month battle with her health. Sandra Jane Manion (nee Callow), aged 78, beloved and devoted wife of Bob Manion, lovingly remembered by her sister Vivi-Anne and brothers-in-law Tom Eadie, Gord, Paul and Ray Manion. Sandy will be lovingly remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sandy was a retired Etobicoke high school teacher. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Julia Roman Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines (905-684-5603) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to the Walker Cancer Centre or the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 3, 2020
