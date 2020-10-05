Passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on October 1, 2020 in her 58th year. Loving wife and best friend of David Mattina. Cherished mother of Abby (Dan) and Sarah. Beloved daughter of Rosemarie Menassas (George) and the late James F. Shrubb (Bernice). Sister of Norah Jane (Phillip), Scott (Kendra), and Kevin. Dear daughter-in-law to James Mattina, sister-in-law to Laurie (Dennis), Cathy (John), and Michael (Marrianne). Sandra tried her best to live long enough to meet her first grandchild, Jamie, due in December. She will be dearly missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and longtime family friends. Sandra will be fondly remembered for her devotion to her family and friends as well as her love of knitting, mosaics, gardening and crafting. A special thank you to ICU East Nurse Chelsey for her kind and compassionate care during a very difficult period. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 63 Highway 20 East, on Tuesday morning October 6, 2020 at 11 o'clock. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions regarding COVID-19 the family also has plans to hold a Celebration of Sandra's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre where Sandra volunteered would be appreciated by the family http://hamiltonhealth.ca/donate/
