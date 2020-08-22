1950 - 2020 It is with tremendous love and sadness that we announce the passing of our Mom, Sandi, at the age of 70. On August 18, 2020, at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital, Sandi peacefully took her last breath to be reunited with her late husband and best friend Bob (2010) with her cherished daughter Kristen holding her hand by her side, her loyal dog Gidget lying at her feet, and her son Robbie (Seung-eun) sitting on her bedside stand heavy-heartedly saying good bye via video call from his home in South Korea. Born on April 14, 1950 in Bruce County, ON, she is survived by her father Don (Jean) McInnes and predeceased by mother Odetta (2018) and step father Erich (2009) Letkemann. She lived the happiest days of her life in St. Catharines where she taught at Niagara College for over 35 years, shopped until she dropped, enjoyed her books accompanied by a glass (or more) of chardonnay, and touched the lives of her countless loved ones. She will be fondly remembered by her younger siblings Kathi (Don) Rogers, Terri (Jeff) Neudorf, and Don (Linda) McInnes. She will be greatly missed by her brothers-in-law Gary (Sylvia) and Ron (Chris) Nemcko. She is predeceased by her parents-in-law, John (1991) and Mary (2019) Nemcko. She will be lovingly etched into the early memories of her three-year-old grandson Liam who helped to keep the twinkle in her eye throughout her illness later in life. She will remain in the hearts and minds of her many nieces and nephews as well as her numerous dear friends. Her incredible love, guidance, generosity, willingness to speak her mind (both good and bad), and sense of humour will never be forgotten. The family wishes to extend their warm thanks to the palliative care team at Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital for their amazing kindness, care, and support. The family would greatly appreciate donations to Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.