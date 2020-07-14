1/1
Sandra (Spink) VALLEE
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Sandra on July 13th at home, at the age of 54. Beloved wife Sweety, of Scott for 34 years. Devoted mother of Michael (Valerie), Cassandra (Joey) and Ashley (Logan). Adored grandmother of Ethan, Colton and Maverick. Dear sister of Graham, Elaine, Nigel, Stephen, and Andrea. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by parents Eric and Sheila and brother Robert. A private service to celebrate the life of Sandra will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., Niagara Falls. Cremation has taken place. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to Hamilton Health Sciences. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 14, 2020.
