April 20, 1928 - March 24, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Predeceased by husband Jacob, daughter Irene Eitzen, sisters Maria Kornelsen and Katie Kornelsen, and brothers Heinrich Bergen and Franz Bergen. Survived by son John (Hedy), brother Gerhard Bergen and Katcha and husband Nicola Bergmann. Dearly loved by her grandchildren Norvin (Amy), Stephanie (David) and Christopher (Conria). She cherished her great grandchildren Edwin, Wyatt and Connor. A graveside service will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. If desired, donations to Tabor Manor would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020