Sarah Catherine (MacLean) McINTYRE
Of Port Colborne, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Avoca, Quebec on June 9, 1927. Beloved wife of Willard (Bill) McIntyre for 73 years. Loving mother and grandmother of Nancy and Edward Schatzline and their daughter Leah (Gerrard) Fernandes, Debbie McIntyre, Peggy McIntyre, Dave and Karen McIntyre and their children Clayton and Nicole McIntyre, Kathryn and Ben Grant and Chad Cooper, Bob and Kim McIntyre and their children Wendy McIntyre, Megan McIntyre and Amanda and Andrew Rodriguez, Shelly McIntyre and Judd Marchionda, Sherry and Murray Quesnel, Carol (Babs) and Peter Palczynski and their children Jenna Palczynski and Cody Dahleiden and Emery Palczynski, great-grandmother of 7, sister of Anne Stephens, sister-in-law of Donna MacLean. Also survived by many a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. Waveney was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Edna (Lafontaine) MacLean, her brother Bunny (Winson) MacLean, her sister Burney and her husband Jack Wagner, her brother-in-law Gord Stephens, her mother and father-in-law Percy and Freda McIntyre and her brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Florence McIntyre. Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Private graveside service to follow at Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 26, 2020.
