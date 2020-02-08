|
|
It is with broken hearts that the family of Sarah (Coates) Nagle announces her sudden passing on Sunday, February 2nd after a courageous 10 month battle of cancer at the age of 62. Beloved Wife of Keith. Loving Mother of Jason(Rhonda Gilbert) and Aiden. Cherished and adored Nana of Alex, Elijah and Nash. Survived by her father Derek Coates and brother Bill Coates (Nancy). Pre-deceased by Mother Barbara Coates. Sarah will be lovingly remembered by her Nagle family, many nieces and nephews and very special and close friends of 27 years, Heather and Rick Hutchinson. Sarah had an unconditional love for her family and friends, always putting them first. She will be remembered for her passion of cooking, radiant personality, love of wine, positive outlook and ability to make anyone feel special regardless of how many times she met you. When you met Sarah for the first time, it felt like you knew her for a lifetime. Family and friends are being invited to celebrate Sarah's life with lunch, refreshments and great memories on Saturday, February 15th from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Amici's Banquet and Conference Centre on 2740 Merrittville Hwy in Fonthill, ON. If so desired, donations can be made to the .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020