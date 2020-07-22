It is with a sad heart I offer my condolences to Scot's family. I was friends with and worked with Scot for many years. Just last year we had a get together with other forklift drivers down at the Union Hall and were planning another one once this pandemic would allow. I have written many poems over the years and one night Scot was the subject of one of my poems, if a family member wishes to contact me I would be happy to share a copy with them.....farewell my friend and thank you for your friendship.

Mark Dagenais

Friend