1/1
Scot James STOCKWELL
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, after a short illness, at the age of 64. Dear husband of Pamela of 42 years. Proud Father of Eric, Michael, and Ryan (Noelle). Loving grandpa to Evan, Clive, Isabella, and Maximilian. Scot is survived by his brother David (Marilyn). Predeceased by his parents, Douglas (1999) and Jane (1962), by his brothers Alfred (2018), Douglas (2011) and twin sister Sofia (2015). Brother-in-law to Laurel (Peter), Suzanne (Dennis), Patti (Arne), Sandy (the late Kenny), Holly (Ray), Robert, Jenny (Tom) and Scott (Amber). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Scot retired from General Motors in 2018, after 35 years of service. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be left at Bocchinfusofh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bocchinfuso Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
July 22, 2020
Pam and family
We are so sad to hear of Scott’s passing. Know that we are sending love your way. Our hearts ache for you.

Love cousin Laura and Paul
Laura and Paul McQuillan
Family
July 22, 2020
Pam and Family - My sympathy to you and your family . The picture of Scot you have in his obituary is beautiful. To me it's how i always remember Scot with his impish smile. A great guy who will be missed.
My thoughts are with you. Gina Allan Ravenek
Gina Ravenek
Friend
July 22, 2020
Many fun memories with my brother in-law Big Scot. A lot of laughs and he was always so kind to me. He will be missed. Xoxo
Little Scott
Family
July 22, 2020
Pam..Eric..Ryan & Michael . My prayers are with you all...I wish that your Buffalo family could be up there with you guys....hugs & kisses to everyone ...love you all....The O’Rourk family
Suzanne Orourk
Family
July 22, 2020
It is with a sad heart I offer my condolences to Scot's family. I was friends with and worked with Scot for many years. Just last year we had a get together with other forklift drivers down at the Union Hall and were planning another one once this pandemic would allow. I have written many poems over the years and one night Scot was the subject of one of my poems, if a family member wishes to contact me I would be happy to share a copy with them.....farewell my friend and thank you for your friendship.
Mark Dagenais
Friend
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Sending all my love Aunt Pam, Eric, Michael, and Ryan and family.
Love you Uncle Scott
Kim Stockwell and Stephen Livett
Family
July 22, 2020
I just can't believe this. RIP my friend
David Nemeth
Friend
July 22, 2020
My Deepest Condolences To His Wife And Family On Scotts Passing
john lynch
Friend
July 22, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences to Pam, Eric, Michael, Ryan and the rest of the family!
Raymond W. Weinman
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved