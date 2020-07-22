Passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, after a short illness, at the age of 64. Dear husband of Pamela of 42 years. Proud Father of Eric, Michael, and Ryan (Noelle). Loving grandpa to Evan, Clive, Isabella, and Maximilian. Scot is survived by his brother David (Marilyn). Predeceased by his parents, Douglas (1999) and Jane (1962), by his brothers Alfred (2018), Douglas (2011) and twin sister Sofia (2015). Brother-in-law to Laurel (Peter), Suzanne (Dennis), Patti (Arne), Sandy (the late Kenny), Holly (Ray), Robert, Jenny (Tom) and Scott (Amber). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Scot retired from General Motors in 2018, after 35 years of service. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences can be left at Bocchinfusofh.com
