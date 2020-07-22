Scott was born on July 27, 1968 and left us on July 14, 2020, very suddenly and unexpectedly, 13 days before his 52nd birthday. Beloved partner of Molly for 34 years. Best dad ever to Danielle (Josh), Mandy (Jeff) and Kelsi and terrific grandpa to Caleb, Hanah, Cole, Avery and Maks. Forever in his Mom's (Jan) and Dads (Al) hearts, as well as his bro and best friend, Ryan (Danielle). He leaves behind many fond memories for his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Scott loved his Scottish heritage and was a true Chippawaian! He will be missed at work everyday by his brother and his many co-workers and friends. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. Donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. A celebration of life will take place once covid restrictions are lifted. Online condolences may be shared on Scott's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com
.