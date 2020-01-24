|
|
After a courageous battle with cancer, Scott Allan Craig passed away suddenly at his home in Crystal Beach. Scott is predeceased by his parents Allan and Alice Craig. He will be lovingly missed by his wife Donna Little. Sons Jason and Sam, stepchildren Nadine (Emmuell) Aboagye, Christopher (Flor) Little and nine grandchildren will miss Scott dearly. Scott is a much loved sibling to Earl (Merna), Judy (Barry) Freeman and Leonard as well as a cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Scott enjoyed yearly trips to Hunt Camp in Petawawa and working in his auto mechanic shop, Scot Auto in Port Colborne and Funeral Home in Ridgeway at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24th.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 24, 2020