On Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 58th year Scott peacefully passed away, surrounded by his family at the NHS. Predeceased by his father George Gill, stepfather Edsel Pynn and niece Amy Mulder. Survived by his first love, his mother Florence Pearl Pynn and his second love, wife Carolann. Proud and loving father to Jennifer (John) and Hunter. Life time of memories shared with Joshua, Krystle (Tyler) and Chanse. Loving brother to Dan (Liz) Kathy (John) and Shari (Bert) Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Scott was also a proud grandpa to seven grandchildren. Scott was a driver for Central Taxi for 25+ years. The Gill family would like to send out a thank you to the doctors and nurses of the St. Catharines ICU for all your care and compassion you provided. R.I.P Scott, until we meet again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store