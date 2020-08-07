1/1
Scott Martin Maxemuck
Peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of his partner Carianne, and her 3 sons Sean, Raymond and Greg on August 5, 2020 in his 59th year. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Chris (Laurie) and Jeff, by his stepbrothers Jacques Cousineau (Tina) and Ronald Cousineau (Monique), and stepsisters Carmel Cousineau (Rick) and Carol Eden (Kevin). Survived by his nephews Chris Jr., Jason (Krista), Eric (Stephanie), by his niece Lindsey (Blake), and by his cousin Liz Maximuk (Steven MacKinnon) and her 2 boys Liam and Ashton. Also survived by his extended family throughout Manitoba, USA and Poland. Predeceased by his father Martin Maxemuck (Carmen) and by his mother Jean Maxemuck. Scott received his Technologist Diploma at Durham College in Mechanical Engineering and was employed at Mission Management as a Support Specialist. He was very social and always full of energy. He had a passion for many things in life like travelling, following the T.O. Blue Jays and Chicago Bears, studying his family heritage, playing euchre, listening to music especially Black Sabbath, attending concerts and was a connoisseur of food. Scott was a father figure and role model to Carianne's sons Sean, Raymond and Greg. The family would like to thank Scott's employer Mission Management for their support and compassion. The Maxemuck family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St., Port Colborne on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. There will be a private family funeral service at a later date. Cremation will follow the service. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
