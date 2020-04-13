|
Passed away peacefully at home with his son at his side on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 49. Sean is survived by his mother Judy O'Malley Lawrence, his son Adrian Skibicki, his brother Ryan Boneberg, his sister Kelly Boneberg, his step-brother Tommy Lawrence and his grandmother Margaret O'Malley. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews Christopher, Bailey and Madison Lawrence, his Uncle Don and Aunt Priscilla Boal and their family and by his dear friends Maria and Karrie. Sean was predeceased by his grandparents John and Elizabeth O'Malley. Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial remembrances to the Canadian Hearing Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020