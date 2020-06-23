It is with profound sadness we share the unexpected passing of Sean William Gregory Unrau who passed away suddenly at his home in Levack, Ontario on May 31, 2020 at the age of 40. Sean leaves behind his loving wife and best friend Marie-Ann Labelle Unrau as well as his precious daughters Kassie and Reggan whom he loved with all his heart. Beloved son of Mary and Henry Unrau and son-in-law to Jo-Anne and Hubert Labelle. Dear younger brother of Heather (John) Clayson, Lori-Ann (Douglas) Parker, Christopher (Karrie) Unrau and Marjorie Estrela and brother-in-law to Andre Labelle. Sean will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews who always had so much fun with him, as well as his many friends. Sean will be remembered for his crazy antics, sense of humour and his kind heart. We love you Sean. Until we meet again… Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired a donation to a mental health organization of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Romans 8:38-39 For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store